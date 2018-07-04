James Woods Nails LA City Councilman Arrested at ICE Protest the Way Only Woods Can

According to the Los Angeles Times, City Councilman Mike Bonin – a Democrat, of course – was among a crowed of protesters arrested Monday during a demonstration that blocked the entrance to a federal detention center in downtown L.A. Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Patricial Sandoval said Bonin was one of 18 arrested for failure to disperse.

The Harvard graduate – of course – laid out a line of liberal talking points for the crowd, while studiously ignoring the one truly salient fact of the whole situation: That the government is arresting people for crossing the border illegally.

“It is inconceivable and unforgivable that our country, our government, in our name, is ripping children from their mothers’ arms, is putting children in baby jails, is putting family in internment camps, and is refusing and failing to reunite” them, Bonin said, according to the Times.

“The councilman would ‘like to see the federal government not putting families in concentration camps.’” This raving hyperbole Is an abhorrent insult to families devastated by real concentration camps in WWII. What a fool. https://t.co/Ks3kE8jBxt — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 2, 2018

In a Twitter post published Monday afternoon, Woods held up Bonin for the scorn he deserves.

“The councilman would ‘like to see the federal government not putting families in concentration camps,’” Woods wrote, mocking Bonin’s spokesman. “This raving hyperbole Is an abhorrent insult to families devastated by real concentration camps in WWII. What a fool.” – READ MORE

