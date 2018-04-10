James Woods Lands Four Vicious Drop-Kick Takedowns of Zuckerberg and Corrupt U.S. Senators During Hearing

Why sit and watch Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg lie to a room packed with professional liars when you can have Hollywood icon James Woods cut right to the heart of the matter and save you the hassle?

Woods put the much-hyped testimony on Zuckerberg in perspective Tuesday with a vicious series of Tweets that capture the mood of at least half of America. The other half was busy posting photos of their meals on facebook.

This hearing is a joke. @facebook makes 98% of its revenue from advertising. If @facebook, @google and @twitter don’t sell your privacy like meat at a butcher shop, they will go broke. So let’s face facts. They’re never going to stop selling your most precious private data. EVER! — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 10, 2018

I was pretty much done at “@facebook is an idealistic and optimistic company…” Sorry, you slimy weasel, but @facebook is a modern day rug merchant, selling anything they can get their hands on at their users’ expense. #DeleteFacebook — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 10, 2018

Wonder how many Lamborghinis the weasel handed out to these frauds questioning him today. What a sad dog and pony show this is. #DeleteFacebook — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 10, 2018

So social media giants sell your very personal private communications to advertisers, and if you don’t want that, you have to pay a ransom? #Extortion — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 10, 2018

