True Pundit

Politics Security Technology

James Woods Lands Four Vicious Drop-Kick Takedowns of Zuckerberg and Corrupt U.S. Senators During Hearing

Posted on by
Share:

Why sit and watch Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg lie to a room packed with professional liars when you can have Hollywood icon James Woods cut right to the heart of the matter and save you the hassle?

Woods put the much-hyped testimony on Zuckerberg in perspective Tuesday with a vicious series of Tweets that capture the mood of at least half of America. The other half was busy posting photos of their meals on facebook.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: