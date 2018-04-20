View our Privacy Policy

James Woods Just Fired Up a Flaming Blow Torch to Scorch “Lying Grifter” Hillary Clinton’s Tweet

And on election night in November, The Daily Beast said Chozick wrote that when Mook was allegedly tasked with notifying Clinton of the results, she reportedly replied: “I knew it. I knew this would happen to me …” the Daily Beast said.

“They were never going to let me be president,” Clinton is quoted as saying. –Fox News

Conservative actor James Woods doesn’t appear to be too sympathetic towards Hillary’s non-stop, worldwide whining tour. Woods responded to the Fox News article about Hillary saying “They were never going to let me be president” by offering her some brutal insight into the reason she lost the election.

Woods tweeted:”Your corruption was not a flesh wound, but a systemic rot of your entire being. YOU were never going to let you be president, because you are a greedy, lying grifter. You weren’t born a Clinton, but you took to being one like a duck to swamp water.”

