Entertainment Politics
James Woods Issues Perfect Reality Check to Michelle Obama for Her ‘Forever First Lady’ Remarks
Michelle Obama may have plenty of people applauding her decision to dub herself “forever first lady.” James Woods is not one of them.
Obama’s comments attracted both plaudits and scorn on social media. James Woods — rather unsurprisingly — was in the scorn camp.
With all due respect you aren’t our “forever First Lady.” No one is, nor should anyone be. Pump your brakes a tad. pic.twitter.com/PhCFe96bAI
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 3, 2018
“With all due respect you aren’t our ‘forever First Lady,’” the conservative actor tweeted.
“No one is, nor should anyone be. Pump your brakes a tad.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Conservative Tribune