James Woods Is In ‘Twitter Jail.’ Here’s The Tweet That Got Him Suspended.

Outspoken conservative and award-winning actor James Woods has been locked out of his massive Twitter account — which has accumulated over 2 million followers — for over a week now, the actor’s girlfriend Sarah Miller has confirmed.

On April 20, Miller posted a screenshot of the email Woods received from the tech platform.

“Of course Twitter doesn’t inform his followers,” she captioned the photo. The email claims Woods was locked out of his account for “violating” Twitter rules “against abusive behavior.” The tweet supposedly in violation read as follows: “If you try to kill the King, you better not miss. #HangThemAll.”View image on Twitter

Woods’ quote was apparently made in reaction to the Mueller report findings exonerating President Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign of collusion with the Russian government. – read more