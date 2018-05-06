Entertainment
James Woods Has the Perfect Question for Boy/Girl Scout Debacle
The Hollywood actor — a rock of conservative logic in a puddle of flaccid thinking — has built a well-earned reputation for cutting commentary on social issues.
But his question this week about the news that the Boy Scouts have officially, unconditionally surrendered to political correctness by changing their name was even sharper than usual.
Now that the Boy Scouts no longer exist and must accept girls, how is it possible Girl Scouts still exist, but don’t accept boys?
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 3, 2018
Woods’ tweet was spurred by the news that the Boy Scouts of America — a revered name in youth development since it was incorporated in 1910 — would no longer be known by anything so gender-specific as the word “Boys.”– READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Conservative Tribune