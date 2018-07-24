James Woods hammers Justice Democrats’ ‘pathetic’ response to Trump’s Iran tweet

President Trump’s all caps tweeted warning to Iran last night had Resistance media types as well as some from the Hollywood left flagging the tweet for violent rhetoric. The “Justice Democrats” have also alerted Twitter as well:

.@Twitter you all need to flag this. It’s a violent threat and against your terms of service. — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) July 23, 2018

This is how ridiculous #Democrats are. They are “reporting” the President of the United States to Twitter Support. Sweet Jesus, can they get more pathetic? https://t.co/gjyhZhgE2n — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 23, 2018

Out: IMPEACH!

In: Hey Twitter, do something! – READ MORE

Raise your hand if you think Obama should wander off into the woods with Hillary Clinton and leave the running of the country to the adults.

“If you like your doctor…” https://t.co/Ys9X8zkiHX — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 19, 2018

Seems James Woods agrees with us … – READ MORE

James Comey as a poet and philosopher is right up there with a the cast of the Jersey Shore.

Comey’s latest Tweet, channeling his inner Benedict Arnold, didn’t work out so well.

And James Woods pounced on the fired FBI director like King George on a turkey dinner.

We are in fact counteracting the ambition of an unruly mob disgruntled by their loss of an election. The Founding Fathers’ design is working like a charm, sir. https://t.co/iJj9WYKZz6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 18, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1