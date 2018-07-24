True Pundit

Politics

James Woods hammers Justice Democrats’ ‘pathetic’ response to Trump’s Iran tweet

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump’s all caps tweeted warning to Iran last night had Resistance media types as well as some from the Hollywood left flagging the tweet for violent rhetoric. The “Justice Democrats” have also alerted Twitter as well:

Out: IMPEACH!
In: Hey Twitter, do something! – READ MORE

Raise your hand if you think Obama should wander off into the woods with Hillary Clinton and leave the running of the country to the adults.

Seems James Woods agrees with us … – READ MORE

James Comey as a poet and philosopher is right up there with a the cast of the Jersey Shore.

Comey’s latest Tweet, channeling his inner Benedict Arnold, didn’t work out so well.

And James Woods pounced on the fired FBI director like King George on a turkey dinner.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

BAM! James Woods hammers Justice Democrats' 'pathetic' response to Trump's Iran tweet
BAM! James Woods hammers Justice Democrats' 'pathetic' response to Trump's Iran tweet

"This is how ridiculous #Democrats are."

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: