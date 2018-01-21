True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

James Woods Goes After Trump Over Campaign Promises

Posted on by
Share:

Conservative Hollywood actor James Woods doubled down on the stern warning he issued to President Donald Trump in early January, reminding him of his campaign promises and what will happen if he breaks them.

Woods’ comments come as the Democrats voted against a continuing resolution proposed by the Republicans on Friday which has led to a shut down of non-essential government services. Democrats are demanding protections for 800,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, which is allegedly driven by the desire to control their votes in future elections, according to a leaked Democratic memo written by former Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Conservative Hollywood actor James Woods fired a shot at President Donald Trump and the Republican Party on Tuesday, warning the president that all bets are off if he gives in on immigration.

“That’s it. If Trump rolls over on DACA, he loses my vote. That is a promise.”

READ MORE

Actor James Woods, one of the lone conservative voices left in Hollywood, has perfected what has become his most beloved role: master Twitter troll. This week he once again took to his favorite social media platform to succinctly demonstrate the left-wing bias of what used to be the nation’s most revered and reliable paper, The New York Times.

On Tuesday, Woods tweeted out a link to a Times article on President Trump slamming Huma Abedin, titled “Trump Accuses Former Clinton Aide of Failing to Follow Security Protocols.” Woods points out that the article somehow fails to mention some key facts.

“Only the @nytimes could publish this story without mentioning that a) Abedin emailed a classified password, b) her husband is in prison, and c) she broke federal espionage laws,” wrote Woods.

The Times article focuses on a tweet posted by Trump on Tuesday calling out Abedin for dangerously “disregarding basic security protocols.”- READ MORE

James Woods Goes After Trump Over Campaign Promises
James Woods Goes After Trump Over Campaign Promises

Conservative Hollywood actor James Woods doubled down on the stern warning he issued to President Donald Trump in early January, reminding him of his campaign promises and what will h
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: