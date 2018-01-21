James Woods Goes After Trump Over Campaign Promises

Conservative Hollywood actor James Woods doubled down on the stern warning he issued to President Donald Trump in early January, reminding him of his campaign promises and what will happen if he breaks them.

Almost FOUR MILLION illegal aliens will be in a position to tip the scales of any election. Democrats will destroy our fundamental democratic process gladly. If you allow this, Mr. President, history will remember it as your personal failure. #DumpDACA https://t.co/kK8YJM4xKV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 19, 2018

This DACA scam works just like the death penalty “reforms” promulgated by Democrats. First they argue against death penalty by howling for “life sentences without parole.” Once they get that, they immediately start parole appeals. #DumpDACA — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 19, 2018

Mr. President, you made one promise. You said the illegal immigration nightmare of lawbreakers taking American jobs was over. Now man up and keep your promise. #Obama pulled this scam with the stroke of a pen and you can end it the same way. #DumpDACA — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 19, 2018

You kneel down to this #DACA scam and this photo will haunt you right out of the White House… pic.twitter.com/X36eYMUEaN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 19, 2018

Woods’ comments come as the Democrats voted against a continuing resolution proposed by the Republicans on Friday which has led to a shut down of non-essential government services. Democrats are demanding protections for 800,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, which is allegedly driven by the desire to control their votes in future elections, according to a leaked Democratic memo written by former Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri.- READ MORE

Conservative Hollywood actor James Woods fired a shot at President Donald Trump and the Republican Party on Tuesday, warning the president that all bets are off if he gives in on immigration.

“That’s it. If Trump rolls over on DACA, he loses my vote. That is a promise.”

If you fold on immigration, you are a one term president. @POTUS https://t.co/uXHIR4wxwl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 10, 2018

That’s it. If #Trump rolls over on #DACA, he loses my vote. That is a promise. https://t.co/jQj6SxMmwe — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 10, 2018

End #DACA completely, build the wall, defund sanctuary cities, end chain migration, enforce voter ID, and deport all lawbreakers. Democrats never listened to us when they were in control. Wake up, Republicans. You have the power. Use it, for God’s sake! https://t.co/ANz3rIJUrw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 9, 2018

Democrats have no platform, no integrity, they are only interested in a self-perpetuating paradigm of existence. They would let America be overrun by hordes of freeloaders just for the votes necessary for survival as a political party. https://t.co/YCJc4ggMp3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 10, 2018

– READ MORE

Actor James Woods, one of the lone conservative voices left in Hollywood, has perfected what has become his most beloved role: master Twitter troll. This week he once again took to his favorite social media platform to succinctly demonstrate the left-wing bias of what used to be the nation’s most revered and reliable paper, The New York Times.

On Tuesday, Woods tweeted out a link to a Times article on President Trump slamming Huma Abedin, titled “Trump Accuses Former Clinton Aide of Failing to Follow Security Protocols.” Woods points out that the article somehow fails to mention some key facts.

“Only the @nytimes could publish this story without mentioning that a) Abedin emailed a classified password, b) her husband is in prison, and c) she broke federal espionage laws,” wrote Woods.

Only the @nytimes could publish this story without mentioning that a) Abedin emailed a classified password, b) her husband is in prison, and c) she broke federal espionage laws. https://t.co/zlFR0ZG0MZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 3, 2018

The Times article focuses on a tweet posted by Trump on Tuesday calling out Abedin for dangerously “disregarding basic security protocols.”- READ MORE