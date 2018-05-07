True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

James Woods gets HEATED over Republicans’ response to ‘venomous ruthlessness of Democrats’

Posted on by
Share:

James Woods is irate at Republicans for not doing enough in his mind to combat the efforts of Democrats. He says the GOP is continually underestimating the “venomous ruthlessness of Democrats.”

Presumably, he is referring to the Republicans’ inability to stop what seems to be a runaway train with Robert Mueller’s investigation of President Trump and his campaign. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

James Woods gets HEATED over Republicans' response to 'venomous ruthlessness of Democrats'
James Woods gets HEATED over Republicans' response to 'venomous ruthlessness of Democrats'

Not. Happy.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: