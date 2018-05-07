James Woods gets HEATED over Republicans’ response to ‘venomous ruthlessness of Democrats’

James Woods is irate at Republicans for not doing enough in his mind to combat the efforts of Democrats. He says the GOP is continually underestimating the “venomous ruthlessness of Democrats.”

Republicans chronically underestimate the venomous ruthlessness of Democrats. The former continue to engage in “fair” political discourse, while the latter are sticking shanks into the necks of all who would dare stand in their way. When will pussy Republicans ever fight back??! — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 5, 2018

Presumably, he is referring to the Republicans’ inability to stop what seems to be a runaway train with Robert Mueller’s investigation of President Trump and his campaign. – READ MORE

