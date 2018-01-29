James Woods Has Field Day With Hillary’s “Activist Bitches” Video, Humiliates Unhinged Loser

The individual who is shooting the video — who isn’t identified by Mohajer but is apparently a member of a group called “Activist B*****s Supporting B*****s — then leans in and asks her, “Can you say, ‘activist b*****s supporting b*****s?’”

Hillary took the cue with gusto.

“And let me just say this is directed to the activist b*****s supporting b*****s,” she said, laughing. “So let’s go!”

It became clear that the video was a rather forced attempt on Mohajer’s part to start some sort of memery. “Let’s make # ActivistB*****s and # DumpTrump trend tonight!” he tweeted less than an hour later. “Though personally, I wouldn’t mind a # Hillary2020 hashtag, I know that HRC would prefer we focus on the 2018 midterms. ;-)”

Meanwhile, James Woods had a different take on the matter.

Five martinis deep and it’s not yet 2PM… pic.twitter.com/LxOAMRlMPm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 27, 2018

Oh, by the way, it’s worth pointing out that the video was posted by Mohajer just hours after The New York Times revealed Hillary had more or less covered up for a staffer on her 2008 campaign who was accused of sexual harassment. – READ MORE

A single question mark saved one conservative celebrity from paying $3 million in defamation charges.

James Woods was sued in March 2017 by Portia Boulger for misidentifying her as a Nazi on Twitter, according to Hollywood Reporter.

A viral photo of a woman at a Chicago rally for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016 giving a “Heil Hitler” salute was posted by one Twitter user next to a picture that had run in the Chicago Tribune of Boulger, a reported Bernie Sanders organizer.

Woods reposted the pictures on Twitter with the caption, “So called #Trump ‘Nazi’ is a #BernieSanders agitator/operative?”

The Tweet has since been deleted, but the two women in the pictures were not the same.

Boulger then sued the actor for defamation and sought $3 million in damages.

Woods’ defense was that he was just asking a question that invited his followers to make their own conclusions, and he wasn’t stating a fact.

The question mark in Woods’ tweet saved him from the charges, U.S. District Court Judge Geoge Smith wrote in the ruling, according to Hollywood Reporter. – READ MORE

So, while most of Hollywood may have been feting the participants in the second round of Women’s Marches, which took place this past weekend, Woods was pointing out just how ridiculous they really were.

Woods found one picture in particular and decided to make it the face of the kind of liberal that would have been in charge of America had Hillary Clinton won:

That moment when you realize an entire nation dodged a bullet… pic.twitter.com/DfXDuKkBkF — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 23, 2018

Yikes. That looks like a Ralph Steadman illustration from a hypothetical “Fear and Loathing at the 2018’s Women’s March.” Except it’s real. Ironically, Hillary never considered whether this is really “What Happened.” – READ MORE