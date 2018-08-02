James Woods Excoriates Twitter CEO Over Conservative Censorship

Actor and firebrand James Woods lashed out at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday, announcing that he and conservatives like him would leave the biased social media platform in an instant if there was a viable alternative.

“If there were a competing social media platform as big as @Twitter, that had no ‘bias algorithms,’ I firmly believe that not one, single conservative would stay on Twitter. We would ALL jump ship. Please consider the implications of that, @jack,” Woods tweeted.

If there were a competing social media platform as big as @Twitter, that had no “bias algorithms,” I firmly believe that not one, single conservative would stay on @Twitter. We would ALL jump ship. Please consider the implications of that, @jack. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 31, 2018

Woods shot at Twitter comes after numerous displays of blatant liberal bias and censorship from the social media platform in recent weeks.

In a recent algorithm change that promised to weed out “bad actors” from the site, Twitter hid several prominent Republican leaders from its search bar, including Rep. Devin Nunes, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Jim Jordan, and Rep. Mark Meadows. – READ MORE

