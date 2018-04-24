View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

James Woods Embarrasses Race-Baiting Tariq Nasheed for blaming Waffle House shooting on white supremacy

Posted on by
Share:

But of course, Tariq Nasheed is blaming the shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee on white supremacy.

Then again, at least Tariq isn’t blaming the gun, right?

Not a whole lot of sane naked people wandering into a Waffle House with a firearm, regardless of skin color.

Oh yeah, Reinking was arrested for being in a restricted area outside the White House. He also allegedly thought Taylor Swift was stalking him …. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

MIC=DROPPED: James Woods REKT Tariq Nasheed for blaming Waffle House shooting on white supremacy
MIC=DROPPED: James Woods REKT Tariq Nasheed for blaming Waffle House shooting on white supremacy

No, Tariq. That's not how this works.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: