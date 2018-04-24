James Woods Embarrasses Race-Baiting Tariq Nasheed for blaming Waffle House shooting on white supremacy

But of course, Tariq Nasheed is blaming the shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee on white supremacy.

Mass killings like this Waffle House shooting is NOT ABOUT GUNS. Its about white supremacy. The state can create all the gun laws they want, and these white supremacists have all types of alternative networks and loopholes (assisted with the help of the NRA) to obtain guns — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 22, 2018

Then again, at least Tariq isn’t blaming the gun, right?

Uh, the guy was naked. This is about mental illness, plain and simple, https://t.co/V8w2WZVm6X — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 23, 2018

Not a whole lot of sane naked people wandering into a Waffle House with a firearm, regardless of skin color.

Oh yeah, Reinking was arrested for being in a restricted area outside the White House. He also allegedly thought Taylor Swift was stalking him …. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1