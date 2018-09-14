    True Pundit

    James Woods Declares War on Twitter Violence Against Women; Asks 1.7 Million Followers to “Flood” Twitter With Complaints

    James Woods has had enough.

    And he is urging his 1.7 million Twitter followers to help flood Twitter with complaints for promoting violence against women.

    That could pose a serious problem for the social media platform.

    “Where are you, @jack, when this stuff is allowed on @Twitter and neither you nor @TwitterSupport do anything about it. I’m asking EVERY supporter of mine to flood @TwitterSupport about this tweet for violence against a woman. Let’s see what it takes for Twitter to DO SOMETHING!” — Woods

    This could get interesting.

