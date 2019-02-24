James Woods Calls Trump’s Border Fight the ‘Most Important Battle He Will Ever Wage’

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor James Woods is behind President Donald Trump’s fight for a border wall between the United States and Mexico. The “Videodrome” and “Shark” star even took to Twitter this week to call the fight “the most important battle will ever wage.”

The only lesson learned here YET AGAIN is how precious it is to be an American citizen. It is why Trump’s battle to protect the sanctity of our borders and elections is the most important battle he will ever wage. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ https://t.co/gzyhyPao2H — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 21, 2019

Woods’ comments were in response to a story about Hoda Muthana, a woman who left America to join ISIS and is now asking to return to the United States despite her past affiliation with the Middle East terrorist group.

Muthana’s lawyer has said she is “willing to pay her debts,” but President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have vowed to keep Muthana out of the United States.

"I would tell them please forgive me for being so ignorant, and I was really young and ignorant and I was 19 when I decided to leave," Muthana said about her association with ISIS, according to a report from The Guardian.