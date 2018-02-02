James Woods Calls Kennedy and Pelosi “Political Roadkill” in Epic Post-SOTU Tweet

A petty attempt by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to slam President Donald Trump for his otherwise very well-received State of the Union address this week failed epically after conservative actor James Woods fired back with one of the most brutal replies in recent Twitter history.

.@realDonaldTrump may have painfully tried to deceive the American people into thinking he's not an unstable person, but no one's falling for it. Rep. Joe Kennedy, on the other hand, embodied our values as a country and exemplified the optimism that Americans are seeking. #SOTU — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 31, 2018

Just to be clear, a CBS News poll showed that a 97 percent majority of Republicans, 72 percent majority of Independents and a stunning 43 percent of Democrats approved of the president’s speech. Not Pelosi, though, who spent much of the speech making odd facial gestures that made it look as if she was munching on her dentures.

Joe was drooling and you were chomping your dentures. Trump rolled over both of you like political roadkill. https://t.co/Nnsd3jXqiT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 31, 2018

Considering the way the mainstream media still fawns over all things Kennedy, that story isn’t likely to be questioned too closely. But James Woods had a different take. – READ MORE

The individual who is shooting the video — who isn’t identified by Mohajer but is apparently a member of a group called “Activist B*****s Supporting B*****s — then leans in and asks her, “Can you say, ‘activist b*****s supporting b*****s?’”

Hillary took the cue with gusto.

“And let me just say this is directed to the activist b*****s supporting b*****s,” she said, laughing. “So let’s go!”

It became clear that the video was a rather forced attempt on Mohajer’s part to start some sort of memery. “Let’s make # ActivistB*****s and # DumpTrump trend tonight!” he tweeted less than an hour later. “Though personally, I wouldn’t mind a # Hillary2020 hashtag, I know that HRC would prefer we focus on the 2018 midterms. ;-)”

Meanwhile, James Woods had a different take on the matter.

Five martinis deep and it’s not yet 2PM… pic.twitter.com/LxOAMRlMPm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 27, 2018

Oh, by the way, it’s worth pointing out that the video was posted by Mohajer just hours after The New York Times revealed Hillary had more or less covered up for a staffer on her 2008 campaign who was accused of sexual harassment. – READ MORE