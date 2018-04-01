James Woods Calls for National Guard to Stop Massive Caravan of Illegals Headed to U.S. Border

James Woods has a great idea to beat back a mob of central Americans marching through Mexico and headed to the United States border.

Until we get a real Congress elected, Woods suggests the military is needed to squelch this caravan of foreigners who presumably plan to try to cross into the United States.

Illegally.

Send the National Guard to the border until you can rid Congress of #RepublicansWithoutBalls. We need to elect a Congress that will do something about this #InvasionOfIllegalAliens — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 1, 2018

