True Pundit

Politics Security

James Woods Calls for National Guard to Stop Massive Caravan of Illegals Headed to U.S. Border

Posted on by
Share:

James Woods has a great idea to beat back a mob of central Americans marching through Mexico and headed to the United States border.

Until we get a real Congress elected, Woods suggests the military is needed to squelch this caravan of foreigners who presumably plan to try to cross into the United States.

Illegally.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: