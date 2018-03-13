True Pundit

James Woods Burned David Hogg So Badly That Hogg’s Pic Came Off of Twitter

A survivor of the Parkland school shooting, Hogg quickly became a prominent face of the gun-control movement. He called the NRA “child murderers,” claimed to hang up the phone on the White House, and even defended the sheriff’s deputies who failed to confront the school shooter.

Of course, the left and the mainstream media embraced him and have used Hogg and the tragedy as a political opportunity. Hogg has since made appearances on CNN, MSNBC, CBS and others. He even was featured in an exposé in PEOPLE magazine.

“Inspired by the Supreme Court Landmark case Tinker vs Des Moines I’m starting #armbandsforchange. Make your own and wear it to school or work to protest gun violence,” Lauren tweeted.

Woods was quick to point out the pair’s stunning ignorance, namely that the bands bear a stunning resemblance to arm bands from 75 years ago — in Nazi Germany. – READ MORE

There wasn't much of a choice but to delete after a burn like that.
