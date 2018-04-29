James Woods Takes a Blow Torch to Hollywood’s Phonies & Hypocrital Closet Fans of Trump

Hollywood has many closet fans of President Trump.

Just ask James Woods.

He says the place is loaded with whisperers who quitely profess their love for Conservative values.

In the dark.

Hollywood is a cesspool of looney liberalism. When at industry events I expect everyone to be in lockstep with the Left. Then I spend the entire night listening to people whisper to me that they agree with me but can’t afford to lose their jobs. So they suffer in silence. pic.twitter.com/E9vefS9MOr

— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 29, 2018