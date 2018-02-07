James Mattis Puts America’s Enemies On Notice — ‘If You Threaten Us, It Will Be Your Longest and Worst Day’ (VIDEO)

Retired Marine general and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis put America’s enemies on notice while speaking before the House Armed Services Committee Tuesday.

“If you threaten us, it will be your longest and worst day.”

“Our first line of effort emphasizes that everything we do must contribute to the lethality of our military,” Secretary Mattis stated. “In war, an enemy will attack a perceived weakness. Therefore, we cannot adopt a single pre set of warfare. If deterrence fails, we must win.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Defense Secretary James Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee that if Congress enters another shutdown, his testimony and the National Defense Strategy will be rendered useless.

Mattis explained that Congress “rightfully mandated” the National Defense Strategy but then entered a government shutdown, forcing the military to operate under a “disruptive continuing resolution.”

“It is not lost on me that as I testify before you this morning, we are again on the verge of a government shutdown, or at best, another damaging continuing resolution,” he said in his opening statement. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis rebuked a New York Times story Friday morning, which alleged the White House was “frustrated” with the Pentagon over plans for North Korea.

Officials reportedly told The New York Times there has been tension for months over the differing opinions of the Pentagon and National Security Council on how to handle the rogue regime.

“The White House has grown frustrated in recent weeks by what it considers the Pentagon’s reluctance to provide President Trump with options for a military strike against North Korea,” the article stated.

According to the New York Times, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster advocates for the United States to have “well-developed” military plans.

However, the Pentagon is allegedly worried Trump is “moving too hastily toward military action,” and giving him plans increases the odds of his using military force.

Mattis, the top official at the Pentagon, told reporters he “got a kick out of” the article. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Defense Secretary James Mattis told congressional Republicans at their annual retreat in West Virginia Thursday that he is increasing defense spending to strengthen the military.

“I need to make the military more lethal. Some people think I’m supposed to be an equal-opportunity employer,” Mattis told GOP lawmakers at the retreat, which is being held at the Greenbriar resort in White Sulphur Springs.

Mattis said that the Trump administration would request $716 billion in defense spending from Congress for the next fiscal year, beginning October 1. – READ MORE