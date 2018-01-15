James Mattis Just Sent a Direct Message to the Iranian People

Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis has recently given a statement in support of the Iranian protests currently taking place, insisting that America’s heart is with the people, rather than the regime.

“I think it’s very important that we stand up and say that we understand the Iranian people,” Mattis said.

“Our beef, if we have one, is not with the Iranian people,” he added. “It is specifically the same regime that the Iranian people, clearly, are fed up with as well.”

As reported by Breitbart News, protests have increased in Iran, leading to at least 20 deaths thus far and thousands of arrests.

Citizens taking part in the protest have also been chanting “Death to Rouhani” and “Death to the dictator,” referring to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. – READ MORE

Defense Secretary James Mattis shared a story recently with troops about how he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt while he was a Marine Corps general during the Iraq War.

The Associated Press reported that Mattis told soldiers and sailors about the incident during a series of pre-Christmas visits to military facilities in order to illustrate an important point about how America is viewed.

The retired four-star general recounted that a Sunni Arab man in western Iraq (Anbar Province) was caught planting a roadside bomb shortly before Mattis and a small group of Marines passed by.

Learning the man spoke English, Mattis decided he wanted to meet with him.

“After Mattis offered a cigarette and coffee, the man said he tried to kill the general and his fellow Marines because he resented the foreigner soldiers in his land,” according to the AP. “Mattis said he understood the sentiment but assured the insurgent he was headed for Abu Ghraib, the infamous U.S.-run prison.”

What the man wondered next surprised Mattis.

“General,” the Arab fighter asked, “if I am a model prisoner do you think someday I could emigrate to America?”

Mattis told the military service members he shared the story to show them “the power of America’s inspiration.” – READ MORE

Mattis was asked whether he had time to read Michael Wolff’s new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which came out Friday with some bold claims against President Donald Trump, his administration, and his family.

Mattis responded in true Mattis fashion:

“No, I’m a little busy, these days, actually doing my job, you know?”

The interviewer then said, “It’s a quick read. I’m already halfway through it.” Mattis then responded, “Yes, but you’re one of those literate intellectuals,” and the room erupted in laughter. (IJR)

Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Friday said that in 2018 he will be creating concerns for others rather than having them himself.

Mattis was speaking to reporters at the Pentagon in the afternoon when one of them asked what Mattis’ top concern for the year would be. Mattis, however, turned the question around.

“I don’t have concerns. I create them,” Mattis said, according to multiple reports. – READ MORE