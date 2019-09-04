James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis on Donald Trump: President Is a ‘Forthright Man’ and ‘So Am I’

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning that his relationship with President Trump “was not tense” — and pushed back on that speculation from co-host Steve Doocy.

He also shared the following about his forthcoming book: “Bing West and I, my co-author — we began the book in 2013, when some people reminded me I had been very fortunate. And they were right. And so what you want to do when you get my color hair, you want to pass on the lessons you learned.”

“No, it wasn’t a tense relationship,” Mattis said. “The president is a forthright man, and so am I. I would meet with him weekly. There was nothing going on that I wasn’t open with him about. That’s the way I deal with my boss anywhere I’ve ever been. And he was, as you know — was elected by the American people.”

A career Marine, Mattis retired as a four-star general in 2013. – READ MORE