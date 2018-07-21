James Gunn Fires Back After Homophobic, Pro-Pedophilia Tweets Surface — Critics Target His Comic Con Panel

Director James Gunn took some heat Thursday after The Daily Caller News Foundation revealed that he had blogged and tweeted — and then deleted — a number of statementsthat appeared to be homophobic, racist and even pro-pedophilia.

Gunn tweeted his explanation and apology late Thursday evening.

1. Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

2. It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

3. In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

4. For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn’t living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

5. Anyway, that’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

Claiming that he has grown over time and doesn't make that type of offensive joke anymore, Gunn said that he no longer feels like saying something "just because it's shocking and trying to get a reaction" is an acceptable way to express himself.

Disney Director James Gunn Has A Years-long History Of “joking” About His Own Fantasies About Raping And Molesting Children. Gunn Also Has A History Of Making Racist And Homophobic Jokes About The Holocaust, Rape, Jews, Aids, And Mexicans.

Gunn is most famous for directing Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel. He also has an executive producer credit on Avengers: Infinity War. All are Marvel products.

“Expendables is so manly I fucked the shit out of the pussy boy next to me,” the Disney director writes in one tweet.

“The best thing about being raped is when you’re done being raped and it’s like ‘whew this feels great, not being raped!’” he tweeted in 2009.

“I remember my first NAMBLA meeting. It was the first time I felt ok being who I am,” he tweeted, referring to NAMBLA, a group seeking to make sex with minors legal.

“I’m doing a big Hollywood film adaptation of The Giving Tree with a happy ending — the tree grows back and gives the kid a blowjob,” he tweeted in 2011.

“I like it when little boys touch me in my silly place,” Gunn tweeted in 2009.

“The Hardy Boys and the Mystery of What It Feels Like When Uncle Bernie Fists Me,” reads another.

“‘Eagle Snatches Kid’ is what I call it when I get lucky,” reads a 2012 tweet.

One of the reasons might be the prior existence of a video on the site that, according to the site’s own url, was titled: “100-pubescent-girls-touch-themselves.” [Note: Breitbart News has not viewed the video, would not view the video, and will not link the url, even though it has been deactivated.]

According to the Wayback Machine that archives old blog posts, on his now-deleted website, Gunn bragged about receiving the video from Huston Huddleston, who is now a convicted pedophile.

"Huston Huddleston posted this video on my Facebook page with the note 'I thought you'd appreciate this.' My response: 'Appreciate it?!! I just came all over my own face!!'" the post reads.

