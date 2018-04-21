James Comey will give a talk to Amazon employees next week

The Intercept broke the news of the talk last night, and reported that it’s set for Monday at 10AM in Seattle. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the talk and said it was part of a series of discussions at the company, known as Fishbowls. The spokesperson said the company has hosted 35 authors in the past year.

Comey has been hitting the press circuit to publicize his new memoir, A Higher Loyalty, which takes aim at President Trump, calling him “untethered to truth.” The tour itself has also given Comey an ample platform to continue criticizing the president, which he’s used to discuss both Trump’s leadership skills and the excessive length of his ties.

