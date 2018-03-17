James Comey warns Trump: The American people will ‘soon’ be able to judge ‘who is honorable and who is not’

Former FBI Director James Comey shot a message at President Trump after his former deputy Andrew McCabe was fired, warning that “the American people will hear my story very soon,”

“And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not,” he added in a terse tweet. Comey has a book coming out next month and a planned media tour to go along with it.

Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not. — James Comey (@Comey) March 17, 2018

Trump, who just last night celebrated McCabe’s ouster as a “great day for democracy,” had just tweeted about how the “fake news” media was “beside itself” when “McCabe was caught, called out and fired.”

“How many hundreds of thousands of dollars was given to wife’s campaign by Crooked H friend, Terry M, who was also under investigation? How many lies? How many leaks? Comey knew it all, and much more!” Trump said. – READ MORE

