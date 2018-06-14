James Comey defiant after IG report release

Fired FBI Director James Comey said Thursday he respects the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General report slamming his unorthodox approach to the bureau’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

But in an opinion piece released shortly following the report was made public, Comey remained defiant, saying he stood by the decisions he made at the time because the DOJ’s internal watchdog found no evidence of political bias nor a prosecutable case against Clinton.

“I do not agree with all of the inspector general’s conclusions, but I respect the work of his office and salute its professionalism,” he wrote for the New York Times. “All of our leaders need to understand that accountability and transparency are essential to the functioning of our democracy, even when it involves criticism. This is how the process is supposed to work.”

Comey tweeted Thursday in defense of his tenure at the FBI as the bureau conducted its Clinton email probe during the 2016 presidential campaign. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1