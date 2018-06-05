True Pundit

James Comey: 'Decency and the rule of law inevitably win over demagogues and liars'

Former FBI Director James Comey tweeted his support for Jon Meacham’s new book The Soul of America, insinuating his disdain for the Trump administration, yet with hope for better days ahead.

Since his dismissal in early May 2017, Comey has vocalized his grievances with the president on numerous occasions, memorializing his experiences with his own book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.

“This president is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values,” Comey writes. “His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty.” – READ MORE

