James Clapper: There are ‘other shoes’ that will drop in Robert Mueller’s investigation

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said he thinks there are “other shoes to drop” in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Clapper said on CNN’s “State of the Union” the indictment handed down by special counsel Robert Muller on Friday didn’t deal with the involvement of the Russian government or the finances of the Trump Organization. Clapper said he wasn’t sure if there is something illegal in the finances of Trump’s business, but he’s confident Mueller and his team are poring through them.

“The indictment … was very precisely and carefully worded, that the indictment itself reflected no collusion in the same way that it acknowledge that the members of the Trump campaign were unwitting participants in this,” he said.

“I do think there are other shoes to drop here besides this indictment.” – READ MORE

