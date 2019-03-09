James Clapper Claimed He Didn’t Lie, But Misunderstood A Question. Democrat Senator Destroys Him.

On Tuesday, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said on CNN that he didn’t lie during his congressional testimony in 2013, but that he misunderstood the question that was asked.

(…)

The lie Greenwald was referring to was something Clapper said during his testimony in 2013. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) asked Clapper if the NSA collects “any type of data at all on millions or hundreds of millions of Americans.”

Clapper responded: “no sir. Not wittingly.”

This was clearly untrue, as Snowden’s leaked documents showed the agency had collected millions of cell phone records from Verizon customers, and had specifically requested the records of Americans and not the records of foreigners, according to Forbes. Clapper later apologized for his “clearly erroneous” testimony. Now that the program has been scrapped, CNN’s John Berman asked Clapper for a reaction to Greenwald’s claim that he lied.

Clapper defended himself by claiming he misunderstood the question back in 2013, according to a clip uploaded to Mediaite.

James Clapper needs to stop making excuses for lying to the American people about mass surveillance. To be clear: I sent him the question in advance. I asked him to correct the record afterward. He chose to let the lie stand. https://t.co/i6jls7I9Em — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) March 6, 2019