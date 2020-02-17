James Carville Fires Back After Sanders Calls Him a Hack: ‘At Least I’m Not a Communist’

Democratic strategist James Carville is owning the label “political hack” as he continues to warn Democrats about the damage Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) could do to the party if he wins the presidential nomination.

In a phone interview with Vanity Fair contributor Peter Hamby on Thursday, Carville said he is not “a purist” and took a shot at Sanders’ democratic socialist platform.

“Last night on CNN, Bernie called me a political hack. That’s exactly who the f**k I am! I am a political hack! I am not an ideologue. I am not a purist. He thinks it’s a pejorative. I kinda like it! At least I’m not a communist.”

Carville’s comments come after Sanders called him a “political hack” in response to Carville’s previous criticisms of his presidential campaign.

“Look, James — in all due respect — is a political hack who said very terrible things when he was working for Clinton against Barack Obama. I think he said some of the same things,” Sanders said. – READ MORE

