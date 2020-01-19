James Bond Producers Confirm Once And For All: He Can ‘Be Any Color,’ But He Will Always Be Male

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson confirmed once and for all that the titular franchise character can be “any color” — black, white, brown — but he will always be a he.

Speaking with Variety, Barbara Broccoli said that she and her half-brother have agreed there will be no gender-flip for the James Bond series.

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” Broccoli said, as reported by Fox News. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

The next James Bond installment “No Time to Die” will be released this coming April and will be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the debonair MI6 agent. Broccoli added that his departure has been “traumatic” for her.

"I'm in total denial," she said. "I've accepted what Daniel has said, but I'm still in denial. It's too traumatic for me."