Jake Tapper ‘Stunned’ at How Poorly Bill Clinton Handled #MeToo Questions (VIDEO)

CNN’s Jake Tapper, appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday, was asked to comment on former President Bill Clinton’s recent statements regarding Monica Lewinsky and the #MeToo movement.

Meyers said Clinton seemed to be caught off guard when asked about these subjects.

Tapper said he was “stunned” by how Clinton handled the questions he was asked.

“I know some of the people on that team, and I’m sure they tried to prepare him, but I’ve been amazed at how poorly he’s handled these questions,” Tapper said. “I mean, a lot of them you could have anticipated; the world has changed in just the last year.” – READ MORE

