Jaguars’ Tyler Eifert honors David Dorn with helmet decal during game vs. Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert honored fallen police officer David Dorn with a decal on the back of his helmet during the first game of the NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts.

Eifert showed off his helmet after the Jaguars picked up the upset victory.

“Great win to start the season. Love being a part of this new team and community! It was honor wearing David Dorns name on my helmet today!”

Great win to start the season. Love being a part of this new team and community! It was honor wearing David Dorns name on my helmet today! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/cJYtadhVuS — Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) September 14, 2020

The David Dorn decal was placed underneath his No. 88 on the back of his helmet. An American flag was placed on the left side and the NFL shield on the right.

Eifert had one catch for eight yards in the 27-20 win.

The NFL announced in June it was planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence. Players can choose either a name of a victim or one of four preferred phrases the NFL has approved: “Stop Hate”; ”It Takes All Of Us”; “End Racism”; or “Black Lives Matter.’” The same choices are available for coaches and on-field officials. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --