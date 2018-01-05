Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Donates 1,000 Playoff Tickets To Refugees

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is donating 1,000 tickets to their wildcard game against Buffalo Bills to refugees from all around the world, including 500 Puerto Ricans who came to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Khan, who is the first ethnic minority to own a team in the NFL, and the Jaguars Foundation decided to donate 500 tickets to refugees from around the world, and another 500 tickets specifically reserved for Puerto Ricans who were displaced by the recent hurricane, the NFL.com reports.

“The Jaguars’ first home playoff appearance in very long time is an event that should be shared with as many people as possible, across all spectrums, who call Jacksonville their home,” Khan said in a statement published on the team’s official website. “Whether it’s a home game in August or January, it’s important for the Jaguars to consistently be good citizens and do the right thing for our community. Hopefully, the experience on Sunday will give our guests a well-deserved break from what can be severe challenges in their daily lives, and if we can give them a victory on the field, it will make for a perfect day.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *