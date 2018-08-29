Jacksonville gaming tournament shooter had been hospitalized for mental illness, documents show

The gunman who opened fire on a “Madden NFL 19” tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday was hospitalized previously for mental illness, according to court records.

Divorce filings from the parents of 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore showed that as a teenager he was hospitalized twice in psychiatric facilities and was prescribed anti-psychotic and anti-depressant medications, The Associated Press first reported Monday.

Katz, a competitor at the gaming event, had two handguns and extra ammunition inside the restaurant where the competition was taking place, officials said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The divorce filings showed that Katz’s parents disagreed deeply on how to care for their son. Katz’s father claimed his estranged wife was exaggerating symptoms of mental illness as part of the couple’s long-running and acrimonious custody battle. They divorced in 2007.

Katz legally purchased his firearms — .45 caliber and 9mm handguns — in Baltimore, Maryland, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters. He bought them within the past month from a licensed dealer, officials said. – READ MORE

A “Madden” gamer who was participating at the Jacksonville event where a gunman opened fire killing two before killing himself was hailed a hero Monday for shielding two young players as bullets flew.

Ronald Casey, known in the gaming world as SirusTheVirus, was in the room at the Jacksonville Landing Complex when the gunfire started to go off. Casey used his body to shield two gamers who were taking cover, according to FOX 45 Now.

“A bullet hit the wall or whatever came over and I could smell it,” Casey told the station. “That’s when I was like, man, I just made the decision to jump on top of the guys.”

Casey, 30, of Kettering, Ohio, knew if the gunman had come toward him, he might have a difficult time trying to get through him.

“I’m 6’3” and 360 pounds. I figured, if the gunman is going to come into our small area, he’ll have to shoot through me to get to them,” Casey told the New York Daily News. – READ MORE