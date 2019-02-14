Jack Dorsey Draws A Link Between Physical Danger To People And Twitter Activity

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey drew a link Tuesday between the kind of activity users engage in on his platform and real, physical danger that happens in the real world.

The tech executive made the link during an interview with Recode technology reporter Kara Swisher. Dorsey said the company’s top priority is to foster “healthy conversation” and focus on users’ physical safety.

“So you do see the link between what you do and real life danger to people? Can you say that explicitly?” Swisher asked during a live Twitter interview, to which Dorsey responded in the affirmative.

“I see the link, and that’s why we need to put physical safety above all else. That’s what we’re figuring out how to do now. We don’t have all the answers just yet. But that’s the focus. I think it clarifies a lot of the work we need to do. Not all of it of course,” he wrote.