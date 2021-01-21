Jabs For Joints: Free Bag Of Weed With Your COVID Vaccine In DC

Cannabis activist group DC Marijuana Justice plans to offer weed gift bags to those who get the COVID-19 vaccine in the nation’s capital, the organization has announced.

“We are looking for ways to safely celebrate the end of the pandemic and we know nothing brings people together like cannabis,” wrote DCMJ co-founder Nikoas Schiller in a press release for the initiative, dubbed “Joints for Jabs.”

The group plans to hand out free ganja baggies at Washington, DC, vaccination sites, both to commemorate what is hopefully the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic and as advocacy for both reefer and getting vaccinated.

“To celebrate this momentous occasion and thank people for getting vaccinated, dozens of DC homegrowers will lawfully distribute free bags of cannabis outside vaccination centers as soon as the general public is able to get vaccinated,” the release says, further quoting Schiller as saying, “When enough adults are inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine, it will be time to celebrate — not just the end of the pandemic, but the beginning of the end of cannabis prohibition in the United States.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --