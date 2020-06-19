J.J. Watt Suggests He’ll Kneel For Anthem This Season In Snippy Tweet

NFL star J.J. Watt suggested in a tweet posted Saturday that he will kneel for the playing of the national anthem during Houston Texans games, becoming part of a protest started back in 2016 by then-San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

According to Watt, taking a knee during the anthem is not about “disrespecting the flag or our military,” though past polling on the divisive protest suggests many Americans likely disagree.

A) don’t speak for me B) if you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening https://t.co/tnsEq5D9WC — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 13, 2020

Following an interview wherein Texans head coach Bill O’Brien made it clear he will be kneeling for the anthem this coming season, a seeming fan of Watt’s posted a message saying he was “pretty sure” the defensive end would not be participating, adding American flag emojis.

“A) don’t speak for me,” Watt responded to the now-deleted tweet. “B) if you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening.” – READ MORE

