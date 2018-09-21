IVANKA TURNED HEADS IN OFF-WHITE PANTS SUIT DURING TOUR AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER [PHOTOS]

Ivanka Trump turned heads Thursday in a gorgeous off-white pants suit during a tour of the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Thank you @IvankaTrump for visiting @NASA_Johnson today and spending time with our amazing @NASAInterns! We are truly grateful for your support and the Administration’s passion for STEM education. pic.twitter.com/8TpE0AUQSB — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) September 20, 2018

Thank you, @NASA_Johnson and the entire @NASA team for welcoming @IvankaTrump to talk about workforce development and the future of space exploration. pic.twitter.com/Wpo95tJCXl — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) September 20, 2018

The first daughter looked fantastic in the double-breasted suit jacket and pants as she joined Cruz and met local high school students getting ready for a robotics competition. – READ MORE

First daughter Ivanka Trump directed a jab at a local ABC reporter on Twitter after the reporter accused her of living in a different universe.

Great working session today at the White House on ways to improve the clemency process with policy leaders and criminal justice reform advocates. pic.twitter.com/2Ydoe16Dfo — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 6, 2018

Jory Rand, a reporter for ABC7, quote tweeted the photo with the snarky caption, “Meanwhile, in another universe…”

Yes…we continue to work to better the lives of every American, each and every day, regardless of what others in the echo chamber deem to be the more “important” narrative… https://t.co/IlFr12yr4n — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 6, 2018

Ivanka typically avoids responding to criticism — however, she hit back hard at Rand’s characterization of her tweet.- READ MORE