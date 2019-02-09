Ivanka Trump: ‘Zero Concern’ About Mueller Probe

Ivanka Trump says she has “zero concern” special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe will impact her family.

“Are you concerned about anyone in your life that you love being involved?” ABC’s Abby Huntsman asked Trump in an interview that aired Friday.

“No,” said Trump, a White House adviser to her father.

“There’s nothing there, yet it’s created weeks and weeks and months of headlines. So, no, I have zero concern.”

Mueller is investigating whether President Donald Trump or any of his associates conspired with Russians to influence the 2016 election. The investigation has centered on the president’s activities as well as those of Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s husband.

The president has called the investigation a “witch hunt” and said there was no collusion on his campaign.

One investigative interest is the Trump real estate company’s negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Michael Cohen, a former personal lawyer for the president, pleaded guilty Nov. 29, 2018, to lying to Congress about how long he worked on the deal. Cohen told Congress in 2017 he ended his efforts to build a Trump Tower in Russia in January 2016. He admitted in his plea agreement with Mueller’s office that he pursued the deal through June 2016. He also claims he updated Trump and his family on developments on the project, which never materialized.

But Ivanka Trump said she knew “literally almost nothing” about the Trump Tower negotiations.

“There was never a binding contract,” she told ABC.

“I mean we could have had 40 or 50 deals like that, that were floating around, that somebody was looking at. Nobody visited it to see if it was worth our time. So this was not exactly, like, an advanced project.”

