Ivanka Trump Tears Into AOC’s Green New Deal

First daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump tore into New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal,” in an interview with Fox News’ Steve Hilton that will air Sunday.

“I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something,” Trump said. “I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get.”

When prodded by Hilton about her thoughts on the sweeping resolution, which seeks to combat climate change through measures such as investing in high-speed rail and upgrading every building, Trump said:

“So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility.”

For Trump, this was a rare display of confrontation aimed squarely at progressive Democrats like Ocasio-Cortez. Unlike her father and brothers, the first daughter has largely eschewed contentious policy matters to date, instead choosing to focus her energies on bipartisan areas like women’s economic empowerment and criminal justice reform.

Trump, alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, who also serves as senior adviser to the president, has garnered a reputation as someone willing to reach across the aisle.

These attributes were credited for the successful passage of the First Step Act late in 2018, which was the most comprehensive criminal justice reform bill passed by Congress in decades. The bill works to achieve prison reform by lowering rates of recidivism.

In addition to these accomplishments, Trump has been a strong advocate of her father’s work on the economy. She resolutely hit on this theme in her interview with Hilton.

“I think fundamentally if you ask yourself the question, ‘Are we better today than we were yesterday or we were two years ago?’ the answer is, undoubtedly, yes,” Trump said, hitting on a favorite policy point of President Donald Trump at rallies.

“So, as an American, families sitting down and thinking about their financial situation relative to a month ago or a year ago, America is doing very well and it stands in quite sharp contrast to the rest of the world,” she added. “So, not only are we doing well, much of the world has slowed down in terms of the pace of their growth.”

The complete interview can be seen Sunday on “The Next Revolution” at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Fox News.

Follow Paul Ingrassia on Twitter

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation