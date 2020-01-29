Ivanka Trump Slams CNN Panel For Mocking Trump Supporters

A CNN panel hosted by Don Lemon on over the weekend mocked the millions of Americans who voted for President Donald Trump as “rubes” who can’t read or do basic math.

Early Tuesday morning, Trump’s daughter Ivanka took CNN to task for the panel, pointing out that the network constantly bemoans the divisions in the country while making fun of those who don’t vote Democrat.

You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided. The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting. https://t.co/p3RQzymx4s — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 28, 2020

“You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided,” Ivanka tweeted. “The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting.” – READ MORE