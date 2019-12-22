Ivanka Trump says impeachment has ‘energized’ her father — and his 63M supporters

In a new interview, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump says this week’s “purely partisan” impeachment of her father by the House of Representatives has “energized” him and “his 63 million-plus voters.”

“In fact, the only thing bipartisan was the vote against proceeding forward,” the 38-year-old first daughter tells CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan in a teaser trailer release Thursday night. The full conversation will air Dec. 29.

Not a single Republican backed the impeachment of the president on either of two charges — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — in Wednesday’s vote, but a few Democrats sided with the GOP against the action.

When asked about the mood of President Trump following the impeachment process, she added, "He said it didn't even feel like he was being impeached."