Ivanka Trump flew commercial to the Olympics

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump may have a jam-packed official schedule, but that doesn’t mean she’s above flying commercial. Through a Feb. 24 Twitter exchange with Team USA snowboarder Kyle Mack, the first daughter revealed that she jetted to the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on a commercial flight.

“Congratulations, Kyle Mack” Trump tweeted to the 20-year-old after he cinched the silver medal in the big air competition. Soon after, Mack cheekily requested a ride back on the presidential aircraft.

“Can I catch a ride back to the states on Air Force One??” he quipped.

“We’re rolling commercial, but you’re welcome to sit next me! Or come visit us at the White House anytime! Congrats!” the mother-of-three wrote back. – READ MORE

