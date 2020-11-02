Ivanka Trump breaks Obama record on way to $35M-plus fundraising haul: reports

Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser and first daughter, has reportedly raised tens of millions of dollars for her father’s reelection — even breaking former President Obama’s single-day fundraising record at a Texas stop in September.

Last week – the final full week before the election – Trump, 39, raised $13 million at three California fundraisers and another in Detroit, The Hill reported.

Within 9 fundraisers hosted by Ivanka Trump, she banked more than $35 million, a White House official told Fox News.

Trump has also hosted more than 30 events (including rallies and question and answer sessions) since August, including at least 11 since last Sunday, according to Washington Examiner.

Trump’s September stop in Austin, Texas, which raised $4.5 million, trounced Obama’s single-day record of $3.8 million from 2014, the Examiner reported.- READ MORE

