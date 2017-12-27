True Pundit

Ivanka Posts Photos of Family Fishing Trip — Anti-Trump Crowd Sees ‘Dog Whistle’ in Background

Posted on by
Ivanka Trump and her family traveled to Florida this week for a winter fishing trip, but not even a family vacation could pause the political attacks against her.

Trump shared some photos of her husband, Jared Kushner, and son enjoying some quality father-son time on the water — but critics were focused on something in the background.

Not that it has anything to do with the family’s photos, but some saw the Confederate flag in the background and claimed — without evidence — that they were trying to send a hidden message. – READ MORE

This is unreal.
