Ivanka Posts Photos of Family Fishing Trip — Anti-Trump Crowd Sees ‘Dog Whistle’ in Background
Ivanka Trump and her family traveled to Florida this week for a winter fishing trip, but not even a family vacation could pause the political attacks against her.
Trump shared some photos of her husband, Jared Kushner, and son enjoying some quality father-son time on the water — but critics were focused on something in the background.
https://twitter.com/IvankaTrump/status/945682617042636805
Not that it has anything to do with the family’s photos, but some saw the Confederate flag in the background and claimed — without evidence — that they were trying to send a hidden message. – READ MORE
