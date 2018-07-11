Ivanka Harassed While Visiting New York School, Protesters Shout Out ‘Shame’

As Ivanka Trump met Monday with employers adding jobs in Central New York State, about 30 demonstrators marched in protest of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

The protesters chanted “shame” and “what about the children?” outside Central High School in Syraucse, Syracuse.com reported.

U.S. Rep. John Katko, the Republican who represents the district, was also criticized by protesters, who were joined by Democrat Dana Balter, who is running against Katko this fall.

Later, after a roundtable discussion at Central High about technology and work force development programs at the school, Trump met with officials at Suit-Kote, a paving company, to talk about jobs.

“Across the country, businesses large and small, 6 million Americans have already directly benefited from wage increases or bonuses due to tax reform,” she said during the meeting in the suburban town of Tully.

“So this is happening, this is happening in real time and it’s now kicking in,” she said, according to the Binghamton Press and Sun-Bulletin. – READ MORE

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski called Ivanka Trump “utterly sick” and “twisted” on Friday for thanking President Trump for reuniting migrant children with their parents after the families were separated crossing the U.S. border illegally, saying those family separations would never have happened in the first place without the president’s policies.

“Because for some reason, some people who work for President Trump, including his daughter, are twisting this and actually thanking President Trump for creating moments like this. How sick, how sick for someone in the White House to tweet, thank you to Donald Trump for these reunions,” the “Morning Joe” co-host said. “Because these reunions, they should have never happened. These children should have never been taken away from their parents.”

Thank you @POTUS for taking critical action ending family separation at our border. Congress must now act + find a lasting solution that is consistent with our shared values;the same values that so many come here seeking as they endeavor to create a better life for their families — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 20, 2018

Brzezinski’s commentary appeared to be triggered specifically by a tweet from Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, who praised the president for “taking critical action ending family separation at the border” while urging Congress to act on a permanent immigration solution.- READ MORE

