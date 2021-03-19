Ivanka, Don Jr. Won’t Be Able To Run In 2024 Because They’ll Be Stuck In Court, Cousin Mary Trump Predicts

Mary Trump has spoken out to trash her family once again this week, this time saying that her cousins Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. don’t have enough charisma to run for office, and that they won’t be able to in 2024 anyway because they’ll be stuck in court.

Referring to her uncle, former President Donald Trump, Mary told Insider, “He has a certain charisma that appeals to people’s lowest and basest instinct and gives permission to people to be their worst selves. He can be charming. It makes sense to me that people can be taken in by him.”

“They don’t have that,” she added of Ivanka and Donald Jr.

Mary went on to predict that the former president and his children won’t be able to run for president in 2024 because they’ll be embroiled in legal challenges.