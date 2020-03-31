IV Vitamin C “Widely Used” To Treat COVID-19 In NY Hospitals

For years regulatory agencies like the FDA have subtly targeted the use of such things as intravenous vitamins.

One method they use to target the fabric of culture in which people utilize simple, naturopathic remedies is the stringent enforcement of any regulation they can think of. It seems that the FDA targets regulatory violations supposedly committed by those who deal in naturopathic medicine far more than violations from Big Pharma.

(…)

In New York’s largest hospital system, urgently ill COVID-19 patients are now being given large doses of IV vitamin C, an article from the New York Post reported a couple of days ago.

Dr. Andrew G. Weber, a pulmonologist and critical-care specialist affiliated with two Northwell Health facilities on Long Island, said his intensive-care patients with the coronavirus immediately receive 1,500 milligrams of intravenous vitamin C.

Identical amounts of the powerful antioxidant are then readministered three or four times a day, he said.

Each dose is more than 16 times the National Institutes of Health’s daily recommended dietary allowance of vitamin C, which is just 90 milligrams for adult men and 75 milligrams for adult women.

The regimen is based on experimental treatments administered to people with the coronavirus in Shanghai, China, Weber said.

“The patients who received vitamin C did significantly better than those who did not get vitamin C,” he said.

“It helps a tremendous amount, but it is not highlighted because it’s not a sexy drug.” (source)

They say the decision to use IV C in New York was based on reports of its effectiveness in China, but vitamin C's reputation in America far predates that info, although not specifically in response to this virus.