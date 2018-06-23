It’s Worse Than We Thought: Ex-BP Agent Says No Way to Verify Parents Are Real

Other than the fact that U.S. Border Patrol and ICE agents are just flat out mean, heartless animals — as those on the left and in the establishment media would have everyone believe — why have authorities been separating parents who are caught entering the country illegally from their children?

Among the most basic of reasons that nobody who has been foaming at the mouth with outrage over the practice ever seems to consider is quite fundamental: The need to prove the adults are actually the parents of the children they bring with them.

And while it would seem like such verification would be simple — since it is relatively simple for American citizens to prove their relationship with a child — a former Border Patrol agent says it’s anything but easy in many cases when dealing with immigrants.

“You can never really verify who the parents really are,” former Border Patrol and Customs Special Agent Jason Piccolo told Katie Pavlich of TownHall.com. “Especially in light of adult males showing up with kids.”

A number of adults who show up with children have either no paperwork or paperwork of questionable authenticity to prove the children are actually theirs.

“Without doing some kind of in-depth interview or interrogation or some kind of biometrics [DNA] there’s no way you can tell if the kids are actually family,” Piccolo added. – READ MORE

