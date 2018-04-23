Politics TV
‘It’s the Politics of Personal Dislike’: Scaramucci Blasts Comey, ‘Nonsensical’ Book Tour (VIDEO)
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci blasted James Comey Saturday, saying the former FBI director needs to “develop a little bit self-awareness” as he makes the rounds on his book tour.
Comey has been making television appearances to promote his tell-all book, “A Higher Loyalty.”
“The power went to [Comey’s] head … This is nonsensical stuff,” Scaramucci said. “My recommendation to him is get off the air, take a chill and develop a little bit of self-awareness about the problems you, yourself have, because guess what: we all have problems.”– READ MORE
